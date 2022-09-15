New Suit

Nationwide and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by TabakinWolfe LLP on behalf of Brad S. Tabakin and Debra M. Tabakin, challenges a claim denial under Nationwide's 'Safe Travels Voyager Policy,' which provides coverage for travel interruption and cancellation costs in connection with COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03692, Tabakin et al. v. Coordinated Benefit Plans LLC et al.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 5:01 PM