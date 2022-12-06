Who Got The Work

Duane Morris partners Matthew C. Gaudet and Alice E. Snedeker have entered appearances for Fortinet, a network security company, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 21 in Texas Eastern District Court by Fabricant LLP and the Truelove Law Firm on behalf of TaaSera Licensing, asserts 10 patents pertaining to cybersecurity infrastructure. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:22-cv-00415, Taasera Licensing LLC v. Fortinet Inc.

Cybersecurity

December 06, 2022, 7:55 AM