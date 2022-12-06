Who Got The Work

Irene Yang of Sidley Austin has entered an appearance for CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company specializing in threat intelligence and attack response, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit. The action, which accuses CrowdStrike of infringing on eight patents covering systems and methods for network security systems, was filed Oct. 21 in Texas Western District Court by The Mort Law Firm and Fabricant on behalf of Taasera Licensing LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 6:22-cv-01094, Taasera Licensing LLC v. CrowdStrike Inc. et al.

Cybersecurity

December 06, 2022, 9:17 AM