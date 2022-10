New Suit - Patent

CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company specializing in threat intelligence and attack response, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Mort Law Firm and Fabricant LLP on behalf of Taasera Licensing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01094, Taasera Licensing LLC v. CrowdStrike, Inc. et al.

Cybersecurity

October 21, 2022, 3:50 PM