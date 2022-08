New Suit

Liberty Mutual and Ohio Security Insurance were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over theft and vandalism claims, was filed by attorney Stanley R. Mikiciuk on behalf of TAA Fairlane Property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-12012, TAA Fairlane Property LLC v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 1:34 PM