New Suit

Lexington Insurance Co., an AIG subsidiary, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a wind and hail storm, was brought by Zerbe, Miller, Fingeret, Frank & Jadav on behalf of T4V2 LLC, doing business as City Base Vista Apartments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00662, T4V2, LLC dba City Base Vista Apartments v. Lexington Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 24, 2023, 5:29 AM

Plaintiffs

T4V2, LLC dba City Base Vista Apartments

Plaintiffs

Zerbe, Miller, Fingeret, Frank & Jadav, L.L.P.

defendants

Lexington Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute