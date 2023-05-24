Lexington Insurance Co., an AIG subsidiary, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a wind and hail storm, was brought by Zerbe, Miller, Fingeret, Frank & Jadav on behalf of T4V2 LLC, doing business as City Base Vista Apartments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00662, T4V2, LLC dba City Base Vista Apartments v. Lexington Insurance Company.
Insurance
May 24, 2023, 5:29 AM