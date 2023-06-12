The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, New York Asylum Office and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, seeks to expedite processing of an asylum application submitted by a Tibetan monk who was allegedly beaten and tortured by Chinese police for possessing pictures of the Dalai Lama and Panchen Lama. The case is 1:23-cv-04320, D.T. v. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services et al.
Government
June 12, 2023, 7:36 PM