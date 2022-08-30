New Suit - Product Liability

ByteDance, Google, Meta Platforms, TikTok and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Seeger Weiss; Social Media Victims Law Center; and Robert Klonoff LLC on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff. The suit is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04937, T. v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

August 30, 2022, 11:23 AM