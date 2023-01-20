T-Mobiles $350M Settlement Scrutinized as New Cyberattack Em...

News From Law.com

One day after T-Mobile announced a new cyberattack, a federal judge heard arguments on whether to approve a $350 million data breach settlement on behalf of millions of its customers. The settlement resolves class actions brought over a 2021 breach that impacted 76.6 million T-Mobile customers. But Friday's hearing before U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes, in Kansas City, Missouri, comes one day after T-Mobile USA Inc. announced a new cyberattack in which a "bad actor" accessed 37 million customer accounts. That announcement did not go unnoticed at Friday's hearing.

