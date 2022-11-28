New Suit - Contract

T-Mobile and CCTMO LLC filed a breach-of-lease lawsuit against Academy Medical Office LLC on Monday in New Mexico District Court. The suit alleges that in order to expand Dish Network coverage pursuant to an FCC mandate, the plaintiffs must perform upgrades at a cell tower located on the defendant's property under a lease. The complaint, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, accuses the defendant of violating the lease by refusing to execute certain documents necessary to obtain permits and approvals for the upgrades. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00910, T-Mobile West Tower LLC et al. v. Academy Medical Office LLC.

Telecommunications

November 28, 2022, 5:06 PM