New Suit - Racketeering

T-Mobile filed a civil RICO lawsuit on Friday in California Central District Court accusing billionaire businessman Gary Winnick and his company WCO Spectrum of a scheme to defraud the mobile service provider and its subsidiaries out of more than $10 million. The suit claims that WCO and its affiliates are carrying out a conspiracy to force T-Mobile to purchase certain wireless spectrum bands by placing sham offers for the spectrum holdings in exchange for a kickback. T-Mobile is represented by Williams & Connolly; Alston & Bird and Kleinbard LLC. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04347, T Mobile US, Inc. et al v. Wco Spectrum LLC et al.

Telecommunications

June 02, 2023, 8:58 PM

Plaintiffs

T Mobile US, Inc.

Clearwire Spectrum Holdings II LLC

Clearwire Spectrum Holdings III LLC

Clearwire Spectrum Holdings LLC

Fixed Wireless Holdings LLC

NSAC LLC

Tdi Acquisition Sub LLC

Wbsy Licensing LLC

Plaintiffs

Alston & Bird

defendants

Academia Spectrum LLC

Andreas Bitzarakis

Ashok Vasudevan

Carl Katerndahl

Gary Winnick

Sch LLC

Tyler Kratz

Wco Spectrum LLC

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims