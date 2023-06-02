T-Mobile filed a civil RICO lawsuit on Friday in California Central District Court accusing billionaire businessman Gary Winnick and his company WCO Spectrum of a scheme to defraud the mobile service provider and its subsidiaries out of more than $10 million. The suit claims that WCO and its affiliates are carrying out a conspiracy to force T-Mobile to purchase certain wireless spectrum bands by placing sham offers for the spectrum holdings in exchange for a kickback. T-Mobile is represented by Williams & Connolly; Alston & Bird and Kleinbard LLC. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04347, T Mobile US, Inc. et al v. Wco Spectrum LLC et al.
Telecommunications
June 02, 2023, 8:58 PM