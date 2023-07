New Suit - Zoning

T-Mobile filed a complaint Friday in New York Southern District Court targeting the Village of Chestnut Ridge. The lawsuit, filed by Snyder & Snyder, challenges the denial of an application to build a wireless telecommunications facility. The case is 7:23-cv-05852, T-Mobile Northeast LLC v. Village of Chestnut Ridge et al.

T-Mobile Northeast LLC

Snyder & Snyder, LLP

Alfred A. Fusco, Jr.

Village of Chestnut Ridge

Village of Chestnut Ridge Board of Trustees

Village of Chestnut Ridge Planning Board

Village of Chestnut Ridge Zoning Board of Appeals

