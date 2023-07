New Suit

T-Mobile sued the Town of Oyster Bay Zoning Board on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Snyder & Snyder, accuses the town of unreasonably denying T-Mobile's application for a rear yard variance necessary for its wireless telecommunications facility in Glen Head, New York. The case is 2:23-cv-05339, T-Mobile Northeast LLC v. Town of Oyster Bay et al.

Telecommunications

July 13, 2023, 1:56 PM

Plaintiffs

T-Mobile Northeast LLC

Plaintiffs

Snyder & Snyder, LLP

defendants

Harold Mayer

Town of Oyster Bay

Town of Oyster Bay Town Board

Town of Oyster Bay Zoning Board of Appeals

nature of claim: 890/