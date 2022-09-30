New Suit - Contract

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, sued 1425 U LLC 167 LLC and Bainbridge 2875 LLC Friday in New York Southern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, seeks to compel the defendants to sign approval forms required by the New York City Fire Department to allow T-Mobile access to the roofs of the defendants' property. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08369, T-Mobile Northeast LLC v. 167 LLC et al.

Telecommunications

September 30, 2022, 6:18 PM