New Suit - ERISA

Northrop Grumman, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense technology company, and Northrop Grumman Health Plan were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit in Utah District Court on Thursday. The court case, seeking medical coverage for mental health claims, was filed by G. Eric Nielson & Associates on behalf of Lorraine T. and Ronald T. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00068, T. et al v. Northrop Grumman et al.

Aerospace & Defense

June 01, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

A. T.

Lorraine T.

Ronald T.

Plaintiffs

G Eric Nielson & Associates

defendants

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Health Plan

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations