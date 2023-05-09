New Suit - Consumer

Food additive manufacturer T & R Chemicals filed a false advertising lawsuit against competitor Farbest Brands and distributor Caragum International on Tuesday in California Central District Court. According to the complaint, Farbest mislabels glycerol ester of gum rosin (GEGR) as glycerol ester of wood rosin (GEWR), which is sold at a higher price and approved as an additive in the EU unlike GEGR. The suit contends that falsely selling GEGR as GEWR gives the defendant a competitive advantage over the plaintiff. The suit was filed by Steptoe & Johnson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03539, T & R Chemicals Inc. v. Caragum International et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 09, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

T & R Chemicals, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Steptoe & Johnson

defendants

Caragum International

Farbest-Tallman Foods Corp., d/b/a Farbest Brands, Inc.

