Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great Lakes Insurance SE to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed by Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson on behalf of apartment complex owner T&M Development & Properties LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-05594, T & M Development & Properties L L C v. Great Lakes Insurance S E.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 4:25 PM