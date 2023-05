Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gibbons on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Columbia Bank to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid severance, was filed by the Abdou Law Offices on behalf of Alexander Szydlowski. The case is 2:23-cv-02520, Szydlowski v. Columbia Bank MHC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 08, 2023, 7:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexander Szydlowski

defendants

Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank MHC

Columbia Financial, Inc.

Rsi Bancorp, Inc.

Rsi Bancorp, M.H.C.

Rsi Bank, BC

defendant counsels

Gibbons

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations