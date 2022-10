Removed To Federal Court

Grubhub, the app-based food delivery service, removed a false advertising class action to California Central District Court on Friday. The complaint, filed by KalielGold, alleges that the defendant's stated 'delivery fee' is deceptive because the defendant adds an additional 15% 'service fee' for food deliveries. Grubhub is represented by Sidley Austin. The case is 2:22-cv-07318, Sznitko v. GrubHub Inc.

Gig Economy

October 07, 2022, 2:40 PM