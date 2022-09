Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg on Monday removed a lawsuit against Dana, a global supplier of vehicle parts, to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Samuel L. Bolinger on behalf of Peter Szczepanski. The case is 1:22-cv-00318, Szczepanski v. Dana Corporation.

Automotive

September 19, 2022, 11:32 AM