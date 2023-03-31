New Suit - Employment

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court against 194 Bedford Ave Rest Corp., doing business as Dziupla Restaurant, and Krzystof Drzewiecki. The court action, which was also filed by the Legal Aid Society Employment Law Unit, was brought on behalf of a former server who contends multiple labor law violations including the failure to pay minimum wage or overtime wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02505, Szabados v. Drzewiecki et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 31, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Petra Szabados

Plaintiffs

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

defendants

194 Bedford Ave Rest Corp.

Krzystof Drzewiecki

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations