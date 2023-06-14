Who Got The Work

Baker Botts partner Robert Maier has entered an appearance for aerospace manufacturer Bell Textron Canada Ltd. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 29 in New York Southern District Court by Goulston & Storrs, Xsensus and Bejin Bieneman PLC on behalf of SZ DJI Technology Co., a Chinese drone maker. The court case pursues claims that a helicopter manufactured by the defendant uses the plaintiff’s patented technology for aircraft assisted takeoff and control. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J Paul Oetken, is 1:23-cv-02642, Sz DJI Technology Co. Ltd. v. Bell Textron Canada Ltd.

June 14, 2023, 10:39 AM

Sz DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Goulston & Storrs

Bell Textron Canada Ltd.

Baker Botts

