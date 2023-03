New Suit - Patent

DJI Innovations, a Chinese drone maker, sued Bell Textron Canada Ltd. Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over patent infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by Goulston & Storrs; Xsensus IP Law; and Bejin Bieneman PLC, asserts two patents related to aircraft attitude and assisted takeoff control systems. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02642, Sz DJI Technology Co. Ltd. v. Bell Textron Canada Ltd.

Technology

March 30, 2023, 4:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Sz DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Goulston & Storrs

defendants

Bell Textron Canada Ltd.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims