New Suit - Patent

Stormseal USA filed a patent infringement lawsuit against ABC Supply Co., Mule-Hide Products Co. and Structural Wrap LLC on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Duane Morris, asserts a patent pertaining to a heat-shrinkable roofing film which seals out moisture and protects the structure until repairs can be made. According to the complaint, the technology was developed after a hailstorm caused severe damage in Australia in 2008. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23523, System Stormseal Pty Ltd. et al. v. ABC Supply Co. Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 28, 2022, 2:19 PM