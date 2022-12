Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Target and Empower Brands LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from an allegedly defective Black & Decker clothing iron, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Annette Sysel. The case is 0:22-cv-62385, Sysel v. Empower Brands, LLC et al.