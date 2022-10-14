New Suit - Employment

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Northern District Court on behalf of food distributor Sysco Syracuse. The suit, pertaining to labor union relations, pursues claims against International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No. 317 and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01055, Sysco Syracuse, LLC v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No. 317 et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 14, 2022, 6:31 AM