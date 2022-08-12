New Suit - Trademark

Poyner Spruill filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of Taiwan-based industrial cutting equipment manufacturer Sysco Machinery Corp. The suit pursues claims against five former Sysco employees and other defendants for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00319, Sysco Machinery Corp v. Cymtek Solutions, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 12, 2022, 6:47 AM