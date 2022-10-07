New Suit - Employment

Sysco Arizona filed a lawsuit against Arizona-based Teamsters Local 104, New England-based Teamsters Local 653, and Joint Council No. 10 New England on Friday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, accuses Local 104 of engaging in unlawful secondary activity under the National Labor Relations Act by striking in support of Local 653's strike against Sysco Boston. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01714, Sysco Arizona Inc. v. Teamsters Local 104 et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 07, 2022, 5:57 PM