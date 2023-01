Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Harris Beach on Monday removed a lawsuit against Buffalo NY I FGF LLC to New York Western District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the ADA, was filed pro se by Tina L. Syraski Esq. The case is 1:23-cv-00018, Syraski, Esq. v. Buffalo NY I Fgf, LLC.

Real Estate

January 09, 2023, 6:43 PM