New Suit

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith sued the U.S. Small Business Administration Monday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Syracuse Physical Therapy Partners. The suit pursues claims in connection with the agency's denial of emergency federal financial assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 1:22-cv-02390, Syracuse Physical Therapy Partners, LLC v. United States Small Business Administration et al.

Government

September 19, 2022, 6:22 PM