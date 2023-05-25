New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Silver Golub & Teitell and Hausfeld filed a data breach class action Thursday in Connecticut District Court against Webster Bank NA and Webster Financial Corp. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Nov. 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00680, Sypniewski et al v. Webster Financial Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 25, 2023, 9:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Bruce Sypniewski

Cecilia Sypniewski

Silver Golub & Teitell

defendants

Webster Bank, N.A.

Webster Financial Corporation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims