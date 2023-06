Who Got The Work

Reynaldo Velazquez and Stepanka Rubio of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Alorica Inc. in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The complaint was filed May 8 in Florida Southern District Court by Saenz & Anderson on behalf of a former customer care representative. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez, is 1:23-cv-21727, Synotte v. Alorica Inc.

Business Services

June 22, 2023, 5:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Mokiesha Synotte

Plaintiffs

Saenz & Anderson, PLLC

defendants

Alorica Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act