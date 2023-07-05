New Suit - Copyright

Synopsys, a software maker specializing in semiconductor design, sued Cista Design Inc. on Wednesday in California Northern District Court for alleged violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The lawsuit, brought by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, accuses the defendant of using counterfeit license keys to improperly access Synopsys software. According to the suit, Synopsys identified over 7,900 instances of Cista agents using counterfeit keys to access software. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-03362, Synopsys, Inc. v. Cista Design, Inc.

Technology

July 05, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Synopsys, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

defendants

Cista Design, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims