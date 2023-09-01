Syngenta Says Plaintiffs Expert May Have Collaborated With L...

Breaking News From Law.com

A plaintiffs' expert whose 2023 article found a link between the weedkiller paraquat and Alzheimer's disease is under attack for possibly collaborating with plaintiffs' lawyers and journalists. Syngenta filed a motion to compel a subpoena against New York neurologist named Dr. Earl Ray Dorsey, who is accused of collaborating with The Guardian's journalists and lead plaintiffs' attorneys in the paraquat multidistrict litigation, where a Daubert hearing took place this month.

