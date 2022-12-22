Who Got The Work

Laura Anne Kuykendall and Robert A. Angle of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders have stepped in to represent WFS Home Care Enterprises Inc., doing business as Synergy Healthcare, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 8 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Lathrop GPM on behalf of Synergy HomeCare Franchising LLC, contends that the defendant's use of the 'Synergy' mark is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck, is 3:22-cv-00756, Synergy HomeCare Franchising, LLC v. Wfs Home Care Enterprises, Inc.

Health Care

December 22, 2022, 10:59 AM