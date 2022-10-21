Who Got The Work

McCarter & English partners Robert A. Mintz and Gregory J. Hindy have stepped in to represent Daxko LLC in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by McLaughlin & Stern on behalf of Franklin Square Fitness, Synergy Fitness Brooklyn, and other plaintiffs, seeks a judgment declaring that a purported executed agreement between Synergy and the defendant is void ab initio and of no force. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 2:22-cv-05287, Synergy Fitness Merrick Inc. et al v. Daxko, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 21, 2022, 7:59 AM