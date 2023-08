New Suit - Contract

Jones Day filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Aug. 7 in U.S. Court of Federal Claims on behalf of Synergist JV2 LLC. The suit, which is sealed, pursues claims against the federal government. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01255, Synergist JV2, LLC v. USA.

August 08, 2023, 10:18 AM

Synergist JV2, LLC

Jones Day

USA

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract