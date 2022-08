Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Naylor & Hales removed a lawsuit against Boise County Board of County Commissioners to Idaho District Court on Monday. The suit, which seeks judicial review of the Board's decision to approve a conditional use permit, was filed by Parsons Behle & Latimer. The case is 1:22-cv-00350, Synder et al. v. Boise County et al.

Government

August 15, 2022, 4:34 PM