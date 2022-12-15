New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of flavor and fragrance producer Symrise Inc. The suit targets two former Symrise executives for allegedly refusing to return confidential information which had been misappropriated from the company's digital network. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07299, Symrise, Inc. v. Kennison et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 15, 2022, 3:52 PM