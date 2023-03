New Suit - Contract

Honigman and Sidley Austin filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Symplr Software LLC. The complaint, against Theoria Medical PLLC, alleges the company abruptly terminated their contract for software and services in violation of the agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10698, Symplr Software LLC v. Theoria Medical PLLC.

Health Care

March 24, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Symplr Software LLC

Plaintiffs

Honigman

defendants

Theoria Medical PLLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract