Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Brown Todd and Vedder Price removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract against Steve Gryglas, former vice president of digital health services provider Halo Communications, to Ohio Southern District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease and Hogan Lovells on behalf of Symplr Software, which acquired Halo late 2021. Gryglas is accused of soliciting Symplr employees on behalf of competitor PatientIQ despite signing a noncompete agreement and earning 'extraordinary sums of money' while with Symplr. The case is 1:22-cv-00484, Symplr Software, Inc. v. Gryglas.

Business Services

August 19, 2022, 3:20 PM