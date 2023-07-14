Who Got The Work

Ricardo Bonilla and Neil J. McNabnay of Fish & Richardson have entered appearances for Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed May 30 in Texas Eastern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Symbology Innovations LLC, asserts four patents related to code reading by electronic devices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00249, Symbology Innovations, LLC v. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

July 14, 2023, 9:47 AM

