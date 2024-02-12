Ricardo Bonilla, Neil J. McNabnay, Sarika N. Patel and Rodeen Talebi from Fish & Richardson have stepped in to defend the American Automobile Association, also known as Triple A or AAA, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts two patents related to QR codes, was filed Dec. 28 in Texas Northern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Symbology Innovations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:23-cv-02866, Symbology Innovations LLC v. American Automobile Association Inc et al.
