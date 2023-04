News From Law.com

It was a bittersweet jury award of $53 million for a Fort Lauderdale team of attorneys in Broward Circuit Court, in a case over which Judge Michael A. Robinson presided. As the plaintiff's attorneys explained, none of the defendants in the Florida civil case had insurance. The defendants, Elie Charles of Boca Raton and his employer, Charlie Lawn Services Inc., represented themselves after their attorney withdrew, according to the docket.

Florida

April 14, 2023, 2:09 PM

nature of claim: /