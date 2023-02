Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wagner, Bagot & Rayer on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Aimbridge Hospitality and Hilton subsidiary Hampton Inn & Suites to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Tucker Law Firm on behalf of Yasmine Sylvester. The case is 2:23-cv-00709, Sylvester v. Hampton Inn & Suites New Orleans Downtown et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 24, 2023, 7:13 PM