U.S. Soccer has tapped Carlos Kuri, who was most recently chief strategy officer and general counsel of the giant media festival SXSW, as its next top lawyer. The move comes as the governing body for soccer in the United States gears up for the Men's World Cup in 2026 and breaks ground on a 200-acre national training center in Atlanta, where it plans to relocate after more than three decades in Chicago.z

May 02, 2024, 5:19 PM

