Switching Gears: Norfolk Says Others Might Be Liable for Ohi...

Norfolk Southern, faced with hundreds of millions of dollars in legal and cleanup costs, is hoping to spread out the liability by pointing fingers at other companies involved in the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Last month, Norfolk sued six companies that owned the railcars or shipped vinyl chloride. And, in a motion to dismiss a consolidated class action, Norfolk noted it wasn't the owner or manufacturer of the railcar where a wheel bearing overheated.

July 17, 2023, 5:04 AM

