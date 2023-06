Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at MehaffyWeber PC on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Starbucks to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Joel A. Levine on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges to have sustained injuries from a drink spilling on him due to a poorly secured lid. The case is 1:23-cv-00713, Swist v. Starbucks Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 21, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Adam Swist

Bianca Richardson

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

defendant counsels

Mehaffyweber

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims