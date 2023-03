New Suit - Contract

Swiss Re filed an interpleader complaint against B & N Trucking, Caterpillar and other defendants on Tuesday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, over disputed payments under a contractor surety bond, was brought by Gregerson Rosow Johnson & Nilan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-04040, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions America Insurance Corp. v. B & N Trucking Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 14, 2023, 7:07 PM