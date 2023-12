News From Law.com

In the appeal of an interlocutory order, the Appellate Division affirmed a trial court order which compelled defendants Gerber and Nestlé to produce a Swiss-based employee for a deposition in New Jersey at their own expense, despite the defendants arguments that the trial court erred.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 27, 2023, 4:27 PM

nature of claim: /